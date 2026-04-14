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Senior livingContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialCorporate

Landmarken takes stake in Neworld's senior living firm

14 Apr 2026 | 07:37 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Developer to build 600 residential units as part of the partnership

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