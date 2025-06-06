Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Landsec begins £2bn office unwind with City sale

6 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

REIT ends 20-year ownership of Aldersgate block as it looks to build out resi portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Citi to sell £65m Holborn office

6 Jun 2025
Read
Indoors, Restaurant, Cafe

Aberdeen hits the ground running with £100m portfolio sale

6 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

CC Land considers sale of stake in Vodafone’s £280m London HQ

5 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Glasgow office up for £23.5m sale

5 Jun 2025
Read