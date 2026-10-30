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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastCorporateInvestmentREIT

Landsec completes £516m Metrocentre acquisition

30 Oct 2026 | 07:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Giant shopping centre in Gateshead sold at a 7.9% yield

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