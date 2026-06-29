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OfficeDevelopmentGlobalInvestmentUK & Ireland

Landsec completes £63m sale of Old Broad Street project

29 Jun 2026 | 10:49 | London | by May Agaran

REIT appointed as development manager for the scheme by buyer AshbyCapital

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