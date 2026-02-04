NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonCorporateOfficePeopleUK & Ireland

Landsec director joins RX London as part of triple hire

4 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Major recruitment drive as firm also secures Savills and CBRE specialists

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Cluttons hires Fisher German partner to lead London office agency

2 Jun 2025
Read

Avison Young hires London director

17 Jul 2023
Read

RX London hires JLL London director

11 Jan 2023
Read
Building, Architecture, Convention Center

Landsec makes hire to focus on brands as part of retail team overhaul

25 Nov 2021
Read