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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Landsec launches £500m equity raise to buy Metrocentre

1 Oct 2026 | 07:01 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Listed REIT has exchanged contracts to buy the Gateshead shopping centre

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