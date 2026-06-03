NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Landsec finds new buyer for £210m Victoria trophy

3 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

REIT close to securing latest London office sale

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Acquisitive buyer secures €350m+ German resi collection from DWS

7 Sep 2026
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Q+A: Node's Khera – “We’re not just trying to disrupt; we’re trying to institutionalise”

4 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Spelthorne finds buyer for £84m trophy asset

2 Sep 2026
Read
Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Mountpark picks new chief executive

1 Sep 2026
Read