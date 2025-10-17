LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland
17 Oct 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley
REIT agrees third London site sale in as many months
Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme
Orega deal takes Brookfield’s Citypoint to full house
Shah on property: uncertainty is clouding transactions – so it’s probably a good time to buy
Edge CEO on expanding its targets and stepping up to investment management
Approval for Lewisham shopping centre revamp
Government defers ruling on Chinese super-embassy plans
Longevity Partners chief executive steps down after a decade
Catella Apam eyes hybrid strategy to capitalise on stock-picker’s market
Cambodian owner of £95m City office charged in crypto scam
GPA eyes 110,000 sq ft regional hub but scraps another
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
Irish developer snares £85m Croydon project
CEG calls in administrators
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £165m Mayfair trophy
JLL crisis in Australia deepens as agents sue firm
Big Yellow Self Storage in play
BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle
Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre
Blackstone to sell £1bn of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT
Unite’s share price slump exposes cracks in student market