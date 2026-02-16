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Hotels & LeisureEast of EnglandRetailUK & Ireland

Landsec lines up Cambridge leisure park for £50m disposal

16 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

REIT continues sell-off of non-core retail assets

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