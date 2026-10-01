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FundraisingInvestmentRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Landsec raises £500m for Metrocentre acquisition

1 Oct 2026 | 15:39 | London | by May Agaran

Equity raise follows exchange of contracts to buy the Gateshead scheme for £516m

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