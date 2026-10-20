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RegenerationLondonUK & IrelandCo-livingCommunity & Social HousingResidentialStudent AccommodationDevelopment

Landsec shelves Lewisham Shopping Centre project

20 Oct 2026 | 14:04 | London | by May Agaran

Current economic conditions played part in decision

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