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RetailSouth EastUK & IrelandInvestment

Landsec upsizes stake in Bluewater to 74%

13 Oct 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

FTSE 100 company strikes £95m deal for further 10% interest in Kent shopping centre

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