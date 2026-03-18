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OpinionContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Lapushner on property: private equity's insurance spree is fraught with risk

18 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by James Lapushner

Insurance money has been funnelled into real estate debt and other illiquid assets

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