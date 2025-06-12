Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeOccupierSpain

Largest Barcelona CBD office lease agreed  

12 Jun 2025 | 07:10 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deloitte takes 14,100 sq m in Aura building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Book, Publication, Indoors

US owner to turn the page on €60m Helsinki asset

5 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Savills France hires duo to lead high street leasing  

28 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Gecina agrees to buy €435m Paris office complex

15 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

GPE confirms 62,500 sq ft Duke Street prelet to CD&R

14 May 2025
Read