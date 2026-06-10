NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Largest Florence serviced apartment complex on the block for €175m

10 Jun 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Edith Fishta

Former Teatro Comunale comprises more than 150 luxury apartments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Furniture

€53m Florence hotel portfolio hits the market

6 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Oaktree tees up €350m exit of Italian hotel platform

28 Apr 2026
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Bob W opens five aparthotels across Italy and the UK

27 Jan 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Ardian and Rockfield make triple student acquisition

23 Jan 2026
Read