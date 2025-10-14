Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Life sciencesAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Larry Ellison commits £890m to Oxford life sciences campus

14 Oct 2025 | 08:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Tech tycoon plans 2m sq ft expansion at Oxford Science Park

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, House

Approval for St Helens life sciences and logistics scheme

9 Oct 2025
Read

Life Science REIT to pursue managed wind-down

19 Sep 2025
Read

Merck scraps £1bn London research hub plans

11 Sep 2025
Read

Life sciences is making a comeback – investors should watch closely

10 Sep 2025
Read