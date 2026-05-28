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OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

LaSalle IM gets go-ahead for 1m sq ft City office project

28 May 2026 | 15:27 | London | by May Agaran

Resolution to grant planning permission granted for 1 Silk Street redevelopment

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