InvestmentCorporateFund managerUK & Ireland
2 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland
Capital allocation brings total assets under the management of the mandate to £1bn
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Race for scale: the drivers behind European REIT consolidation
Vivion taps former Citi exec as capital markets investment chief
CBRE hires director for European retail occupier team
David Samuel Properties buys £28m industrial park in Wales
Firefly lands deal for Bedford leisure asset
LaSalle IM locks in £300m commitment for local authority mandate
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
The investment case for self-storage
Private equity firm finds buyer for €115m+ Dublin build-to-rent asset
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process