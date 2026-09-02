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InvestmentCorporateFund managerUK & Ireland

LaSalle IM locks in £300m commitment for local authority mandate

2 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Capital allocation brings total assets under the management of the mandate to £1bn

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