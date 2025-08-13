Green Street News - Homepage
LaSalle IM sells Darmstadt mall for around €80m

13 Aug 2025 | 18:07 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Local investor consortium has acquired the 19,000 sq m asset

