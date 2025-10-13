Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

LaSalle IM snaps up €37m Berlin asset

13 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Historic Charlottenstrasse 82 was modernised in 2021

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

KanAm offloads €100m+ assets in Barcelona, Helsinki and Dresden

3 Jan 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

French fund acquires Kugelhaus in Dresden

24 Jan 2025
Read
Parque Guadaira, Seville

French fund sets sights on €30m Seville retail park

27 Jan 2025
Read

Bienvenue en Allemagne: why French investors are crossing the Rhine

3 Feb 2025
Read