15 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Julie Cruz
Properties were recently refinanced with Brookfield
Q+A: Pluto Finance’s Europe MD on £2bn beds-and-sheds debt platform
Barings puts £70m Covent Garden block up for sale
Is London logistics coming back?
LaSalle puts £770m designer outlets up for sale
Pilot study using sensors reveals more cost-effective housing retrofit solutions
Hub unveils co-living scheme for final Elephant and Castle site
Green light for £350m London life sciences development
City centre deals drive Leeds quarterly office take-up to 157,000 sq ft
Cerberus and Mac Mic Strategic Land agree partnership
US and Asian brands drive demand for European retail space
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
Irish developer snares £85m Croydon project
CEG calls in administrators
KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves
JLL crisis in Australia deepens as agents sue firm
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £165m Mayfair trophy
Big Yellow Self Storage in play
BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle
Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising
Blackstone to sell £1bn of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT