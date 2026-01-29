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OfficeDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

LaSalle signs reinsurer for 84,000 sq ft at City office scheme

29 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

One Exchange Square is now 80% prelet

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