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RetailInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

LaSalle strikes £23m deal for Plymouth Morrisons

12 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

South West supermarket asset bought for long-term, inflation-linked income

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