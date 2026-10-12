RetailInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland
12 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland
South West supermarket asset bought for long-term, inflation-linked income
Native Land secures £132m for Guildford riverside scheme
Hollis adds director to London team
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
US rental giant nears deal for £70m Invesco asset
£21m Glasgow shopping centre changes hands
LaSalle strikes £23m deal for Plymouth Morrisons
Martin Property Group eyes Poundland purchase
Carter Jonas hires Shaun Dawson as research head
Securitization supply on track for post-crisis record, but rising rates loom
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Savills’ Stratton heads to Cited
CBRE EMEA living guru departs
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park