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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

Latest Redevco deal takes IOS footprint to 5.2m sq ft

29 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Site is fully let to Jaguar Land Rover

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