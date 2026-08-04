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LeasingInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Latham & Watkins makes 300,000 sq ft London office move

4 Aug 2026 | 12:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Global law firm will become anchor tenant at BGRE's One Leadenhall

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