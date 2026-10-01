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OfficeIrelandLeasingUK & Ireland

Law firm extends 110,000 sq ft lease at Iput's Riverside One Dublin office

1 Oct 2026 | 07:35 | London | by May Agaran

McCann FitzGerald agrees to stay put extending lease by 10 years

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