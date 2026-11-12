NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOffice

Law firm relocation deals jump 81%

12 Nov 2026 | 07:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Rebound driven by Mishcon de Reya’s 160,000 sq ft HQ deal at MidCity Place

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

People, Person, Shop

JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman

11 Nov 2026
Read

Occupier grows footprint at Indurent Park Burton

10 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Reef + Partners and BlackRock sign Moderna at King's Cross campus

10 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Granite REIT snaps up pair of UK sheds for £71m

9 Nov 2026
Read