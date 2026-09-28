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OfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Law firm secures new West Yorkshire office

28 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Switalskis Solicitors expected to move into new office in early 2027

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