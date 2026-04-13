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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOfficeESG

Law firm selects Devonshire Square for new London HQ

13 Apr 2026 | 15:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

RPC takes entire 67,000 sq ft at DSQ 10

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