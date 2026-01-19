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PeopleUK & IrelandOfficeCorporate

Lawrence Hutchings steps down as Workspace CEO

19 Jan 2026 | 07:56 | London | by Alexander Peace

The Office Group (now Fora) co-founder Charlie Green to take reins in February

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