NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingCorporateInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Lazari mulls £6bn central London office fund

18 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Robin Marriott, James Buckley

Owner of prime assets such as CBRE's EMEA HQ appoints adviser

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Lazari relocates to new Mayfair hub

10 Nov 2025
Read
City, Urban, Plant

UCL prelets 40,000 sq ft at Lazari's Maple House office

18 Sep 2025
Read

US law firm takes entire Fenwick development as London HQ

10 Mar 2025
Read

Fenwick’s Bond Street redevelopment wins planning approval

2 Apr 2024
Read