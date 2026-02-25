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FinancingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Lazari refinances London office portfolio with £235m loan

25 Feb 2026 | 10:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Five-year facility arranged by Aviva Investors

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