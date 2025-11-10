Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeESGInvestmentLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Lazari relocates to new Mayfair hub

10 Nov 2025 | 14:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Around 40 staff will move to 28 St George Street

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Road

Manchester Hall changes hands

10 Nov 2025
Read
Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

GPE secures approval for West End office refurb

10 Nov 2025
Read

Green light for Royal London's new Scottish HQ

10 Nov 2025
Read

Westgate Partnership puts £31m Oxford hotel up for sale

7 Nov 2025
Read