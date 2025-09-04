Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

LBBW Immobilien appoints Simone Moser to management board

4 Sep 2025 | 06:02 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

She follows Thomas Wagner

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

LBBW names managing director for project development arm

29 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Property lead at LBBW leaves after Berlin Hyp integration

8 Jul 2025
Read

LBBW CREM rejigs management board

2 Oct 2024
Read

LBBW Immobilien names new CEO

21 Jun 2024
Read