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FundraisingContinental EuropeLogisticsOfficePeopleRetailUK & Ireland

LCN makes marquee hire as it primes €1.5bn European war chest

17 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Net lease specialist begins raising for latest fund

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