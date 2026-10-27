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LCP appoints ex-Invesco MD to lead strategic capital push

27 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz, David Hatcher

Tom Emson will focus on growing institutional demand for logistics and digital infrastructure

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