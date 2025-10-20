LogisticsLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland
20 Oct 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher
Developer teams up with capital partner to buy 67 acre site
Precede Capital Partners appoints non-executive chair
West Midlands housebuilding: the completion challenge
LCP clinches £250m ultra-urban London logistics project
AustralianSuper launches new UK living platform
Funding search takes flight for £37m Edinburgh airport hotel
Winners and losers revealed in 2026 business rates shake-up
DTZ Investors snaps up £20m London industrial estate
Berkeley commits to 12,000 homes for Birmingham Ladywood regeneration
Modular firm Merit files administration notices
Former P3 CIO Otis Spencer clinches new role
CEG calls in administrators
Big Yellow Self Storage in play
JLL crisis in Australia deepens as agents sue firm
Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme
BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre
Blackstone to sell £1bn of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT
LaSalle puts £770m designer outlets up for sale
Five questions for Tritax on £1bn Blackstone logistics deal