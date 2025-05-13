Advanced Search

LogisticsBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeItalyPolandSpain

LCP locks in Eurobox mandate

13 May 2025 | 07:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Growing firm ties in commitment with Brookfield

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Brookfield to spin out €470m Eurobox portfolio to Segro

12 Nov 2024
Read
Automobile, Transportation, Car

Brookfield topples Segro with higher Tritax EuroBox offer

10 Oct 2024
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Suitor readies rival bid for Tritax Eurobox

12 Sep 2024
Read
Loading Dock, Electrical Device, Switch

LCP prelets Tuscany cold-storage warehouse

8 Apr 2025
Read