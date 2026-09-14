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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandRegenerationUK & Ireland

LDA acquires Dublin residential project

14 Sep 2026 | 11:48 | London | by May Agaran

Parkgate Street scheme was approved in 2025

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