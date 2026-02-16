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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyLeasingLogistics

LeadCrest completes €125m Italian acquisition from Leroy Merlin

16 Feb 2026 | 13:16 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Final retail assets in sale-and-leaseback deal delivered

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