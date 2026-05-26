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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLeasingPoland

LeadCrest leases 20,000 sq m Polish shed to ID Logistics

26 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New tenant to start operations this month

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