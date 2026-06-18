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InvestmentContinental EuropeCorporateIndustrialItalyLogistics

LeadCrest to invest €100m in partnership with HModa

18 Jun 2026 | 11:29 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Duo will engage in sale-and-leaseback transactions across Italy

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