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OpinionAlternativesHealthcareRetailUK & Ireland

Lease of life: bringing healthcare to shopping centres

15 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Ben Cox

By positioning healthcare as a key anchor use, centres can broaden their reach

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