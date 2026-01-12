NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateUK & IrelandOfficeLeasingPeople

Leasing big-hitters launch office agency

12 Jan 2026 | 07:05 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Trio combine expertise across traditional, managed and serviced workspaces

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Global Holdings' Sea Containers office hits full occupancy

28 Oct 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Cushman appoints head of logistics leasing in Berlin

27 Oct 2026
Read

Marq secures tenant for 660,000 sq ft Magna Park Corby shed

23 Oct 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Union leases newly renovated Paris office

22 Oct 2026
Read