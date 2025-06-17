Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationHotels & LeisureInvestmentOfficeResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Leeds maps out 30 acre Elland Road regeneration project

17 Jun 2025 | 07:57 | London | by May Agaran

Planning guidance unveiled for 30 acres surrounding football stadium

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans unveiled for £100m Birmingham ironworks regeneration scheme

11 Mar 2025
Read

Green light for £80m Mabgate Yard Leeds project

14 Oct 2024
Read
Water, Waterfront, Nature

Trafford Council approves draft Wharfside regeneration framework

28 Feb 2024
Read

Manchester and Salford appoint team for 320 acre regeneration project

17 Oct 2023
Read