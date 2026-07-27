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OfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLeasing

Leeds office market rebounds after sluggish Q1

27 Jul 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Out-of-town office market also performed strongly, according to a report from the Leeds Office Agents Forum

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