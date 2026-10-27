NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastOffice

Leeds office take-up declines in third quarter

27 Oct 2026 | 12:05 | London | by May Agaran

Deals for less than 5,000 sq ft dominated activity

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Martley refinances and rebrands Leeds landmark

26 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

FCA prelets 36,000 sq ft at 2 Wellington Place in Leeds

22 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Convention Center

Dunas Capital repositions logistics park as mixed-use campus

22 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Stripe lines up 130,000 sq ft at Blackstone's Broadgate Quarter office

22 Oct 2026
Read