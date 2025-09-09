Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeAlternativesHealthcareOccupierUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Leeds office to become cancer care centre

9 Sep 2025 | 15:31 | London | by Charlie Schouten

27,000 sq ft office will become oncology and haematology treatment facility

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, Intersection, Person

Howard de Walden returns to valuation growth

9 Sep 2025
Read
Blouse, Clothing, Path

Northern Horizon secures €220m for healthcare fund

4 Sep 2025
Read

German developer List expands into healthcare and social real estate

2 Sep 2025
Read
Cushion, Home Decor, Indoors

Former Cushman head of healthcare goes client-side

27 Aug 2025
Read