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Policy & RegulationContinental EuropeGermanyResidential

Left Party, Greens and SPD agree on socialisation of 160,000 Berlin flats

19 Oct 2026 | 08:43 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Potential coalition partners for the German capital's state government have concluded exploratory talks

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