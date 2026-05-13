NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

LEG offloads 1,000 German homes in first quarter

13 May 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The sales are part of a 5,000-unit disposal programme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Housing

Ires grows earnings as portfolio value hits €1.3bn

14 Aug 2026
Read

CLS earnings slump in first half

12 Aug 2026
Read

Derwent London upgrades 2026 outlook in first-half results

6 Aug 2026
Read
Photography, City, Metropolis

Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns

6 Aug 2026
Read